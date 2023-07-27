REPLACE ADMISSIONS OFFICES WITH A LOTTERY. Pick your cut score of grades and test scores, then choose randomly among those above the line. Fair, and likely to be more diverse than educrats’ picks. The Trouble With Holistic Admissions.

The main trouble with “holistic admissions” is that it is a lie, designed to facilitate racial discrimination. Just as it was 100 years ago when it was used against Jews. “Holistic admission has a sordid history at Harvard. In 1926, Harvard President Abbott Lawrence Lowell switched from exam-based admissions to holistic review, allegedly to limit the number of Jewish students at the college.3”