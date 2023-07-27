THE GLOBAL BABY BUST: Suggestions for solving the fertility crisis.

Forget carbon dioxide, nuclear war, bioengineered plagues, or rogue asteroids.

Depopulation is one of the most pressing existential threats to our civilization.

Fertility rates are in free-fall throughout the developed world. With current trends, our planet will become a global granny state – old, tired, and grey, with the shrinking population being crushed under a top-heavy demographic pyramid that diverts an increasing fraction of resources to the elderly. An older populace will be less innovative, creative, and energetic, meaning that culture, science, and technology will stagnate.