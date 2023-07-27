MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: SIUE officials must pay $80,000 and take free speech class to settle lawsuit. “ADF’s victory on behalf of Maggie DeJong came a little over a year after the art therapy student sued her university after it issued ‘no-contact orders’ against her and asked her peers to report her for ‘harmful rhetoric.'”
