SO MY PROBLEM WITH THIS INSTITUTE FOR FAMILY STUDIES piece on smartphones and domestic life isn’t the piece, but the illustration. It’s the usual clueless-goober father looking at his phone while his wife and kids look on reproachfully. You would think that the IFS, at least, wouldn’t join in the dad-bashing that’s common in popular culture. But, alas, you would be wrong.

And in fact, “Females use smartphones for longer periods than males.”