WELL: Did Japan Just Say, “We’re in on Taiwan”? “Deciphering Japanese Defense Ministry messaging would drive a Sinologist to drink, but with Japanese military advisors in Taiwan discussing how to beat a Chinese blockade of Taiwan, and there now being a couple of billion dollars of new long range weapons positioned in the southern Nansei islands, just north of Taiwan, it’s safe the say Japan’s strict neutrality is a policy of the past when it comes to Taiwan’s defense.”