HMM: Increased step count linked to better health for people with heart failure.
I’d be the last to discourage people from getting exercise, but I always wonder which way the causal arrow works. Maybe the people who are doing better walk more?
HMM: Increased step count linked to better health for people with heart failure.
I’d be the last to discourage people from getting exercise, but I always wonder which way the causal arrow works. Maybe the people who are doing better walk more?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.