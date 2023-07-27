WAS HE SELECTED FOR HIS ENFORCEMENT OF DEI AGENDA? DOES BIDEN’S DOG BITE SECRET SERVICE AGENTS? Biden Space Force Nominee Played Role in Kicking Out Officer Who Criticized Marxism in the Military.
Does a bear shit in the woods?
