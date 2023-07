WELL, THAT SEEMS BAD: Swiss study: heart injuries from COVID vaccine 3000x higher than thought. “One oddity was that the rate of myocarditis among the participants was heavily weighted toward women, not men. That could be an artifact of the sample, or it could indicate that women are more likely to get a complication, but the complications are more likely to be serious among men.”

It’s a small study, but it calls for a big one. I wish I could trust the people we rely on to get this stuff right.