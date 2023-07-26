RIP IT UP: Inside the Dramatic Unraveling of Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal.

Plus:

This just in: The judge won't accept the proposed plea deal at least for now.

Some thoughts: Now we know why DOJ didn’t show us the plea agreement terms. What didn't they want us to know ahead of time? A) a global immunity deal for Hunter; B) A binding plea (that is, the judge…

— Sol Wisenberg (@WisenbergSol) July 26, 2023