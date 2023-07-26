JUSTICE: Hunter Biden plea: ‘Sweetheart’ deal collapses in court as judge throws ‘curveball.’ “Two IRS criminal investigators bolstered Republicans’ assertions in May when they testified to the House Ways and Means Committee that Weiss was blocked from bringing harsher charges against Hunter Biden in two jurisdictions and was also denied special counsel status. Ways and Means chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) submitted an amicus brief one day ahead of the hearing asking the judge to consider the whistleblower testimony in deciding whether to approve the agreement. His attorney accused a member of Hunter Biden’s legal team of calling the clerk to have the testimony removed from the docket, prompting the judge to seal the docket and threaten attorney sanctions.”

