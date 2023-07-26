COWERING BEFORE “CARBON.” “So it is that the carbon dioxide pipeline in North Dakota is receiving rapid approvals and aggressive eminent domain clearing overturning the years, even decades it takes to clear a pipeline. The first thing Biden did was cancel the Keystone XL pipeline. It was protested by the activist army that moves into any hot spot, the leaders of which are paid well to lead the chaos.”

If “climate change” is the existential threat we’re told, the only solution is to nuke China. They’re increasing carbon emissions at a rate that ensures that nothing the West does to reduce its own emissions will make a difference. I’m told a nuclear winter would be good for the climate, too.

I know, I know: Don’t give them any ideas. But I’m not worried about a nuclear war, because it doesn’t produce enough graft.