HEH:

Imagine being a Secret Service agent.

You get bitten by Biden's dog and he publicly denies it. Then his son loses a bag of coke in the WH, and he orders you to pretend you're so incompetent that you can't figure out whose it is. Then he gets a new dog and that one bites you too.

— Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) July 26, 2023