WISCONSIN NEWSPAPER REVISITS ANTI-CONCEALED-CARRY STANCE FROM 25 YEARS AGO: “Still, some things never change, including the rhetoric of the anti-gunners. This passage could have just as easily been written about Florida’s permitless carry law that went into effect on July 1st of this year as the proposed ‘shall issue’ law under consideration in Wisconsin in 2003.”
