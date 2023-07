IS IS ESSENTIAL THIS BE KNOWN: Why Communism is Even Worse Than Fascism.

Note if you don’t click through, that he’s in no way defending fascism. In fact, he says it’s like fighting over flavors of gangrene. And he’s right. But somehow we have made Fascism into the worst thing ever while treating communism as a wonderful, utopian ideology.

It’s important to destroy this illusion. Because Red Fascism or Black Fascism, they’re both really Fascism and rotten.