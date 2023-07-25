“THIS ELABORATE CENSORSHIP CONSPIRACY:”

Former New York Post editor Emma-Jo Morris testified last week to the House Weaponization of Government Committee chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan. The committee has posted the text of her statement here. I have posted video below.

Morris was the deputy politics editor leading national coverage at the Post, where she also reported the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” series. Her work for the Post is collected here. She has moved on to Breitbart News, also in an editorial capacity.

In her statement Morris recounts her reporting on the laptop, the suppression of her reporting by the FBI, the intelligence community, and social media, all with the cooperation of the media. Morris rightly singles out Politico, which ran the statement of the Deep State 51. She leaves Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand unnamed. Bertrand is the reporter who ran the story that regurgitated the statement straight. She has since moved on to CNN.

Morris’s delivers her statement in a low-key and good-humored manner. While it makes for an excellent review in the form of a first-person account, it is infuriating. Historical in nature, it remains pertinent and timely.

Quotable quote: “Over the last few years, my reporting has been confirmed by virtually every mainstream news outlet, from the Washington Post, to the New York Times, to Politico — when the stakes were nothing, by the way, two years later. No one denies that the laptop is real, that the origin story is exactly what I told you it was in the first place. This elaborate censorship conspiracy wasn’t because the information being reported on was false. It was because the information was true, and a threat to the power centers in this country.”