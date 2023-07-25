IT’S NOT JUST HILLARY: Turns out one of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s closest advisors was using his personal email to conduct official business. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Ks.) and four GOP colleagues are demanding an on-the-record conversation with Captain David Morens, a U.S. Public Health Service officer assigned to Fauci’s National Institutes for Health (NIH) division.

They — Marshall, Grassley, Lee, Ernst and Blackburn — are also demanding truckloads of documents and related materials, including Morens’ official and personal emails. It’s not known now whether Morens was familiar with that bleach stuff Hillary found so useful.

Morens was also communicating with NIH grant recipients like EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Dazsak and others about grant proposals submitted by competitors, an obvious conflict-of-interest. Don’t be surprised if that putrid scent coming from NIH gets worse in coming days.