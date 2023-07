THAT’S GENERAL BERGER, NOT SOCK DOC THIEF SANDY BERGER: Berger Goes Salamander:

Again because it can never be said enough; our military will not be able to meet the challenge of this century until:

We replace Goldwater-Nichols.

We redefine the definition and emphasis of “joint” as it is now practiced, especially in the acquisitions arena.

The COCOM is re-baselined.

On the last part at least, Berger is with me.