POLITICO’S MASCULINITY ISSUE: UNINTENDED PARODY. “All the essays are written by women. Every single one.” “Politico chose a cadre of feminists to sneer at the idea that men literally dying younger and younger, falling behind in schools, no longer going to college, and dropping out of society and relationships is a bad thing. Girl power! It’s disgusting.”

Plus: “Men are doing worse? Good! I don’t like men! One has to wonder whether a single editor at Politico looked at their list of authors and thought: hmm, maybe when discussing masculinity we should ask a man’s opinion? Naah. Why would we?”

Well, Politico is basically Buzzfeed now. And we know about Buzzfeed and masculinity.