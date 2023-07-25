STATIN-INDUCED MYOPATHY: Limb girdle muscular disease caused by HMGCR mutation and statin myopathy treatable with mevalonolactone. “Our findings indicate that mevalonolactone is effective both in the treatment of hereditary HMGCR myopathy and in a murine model of statin myopathy. Further large clinical trials are in place to enable the clinical use of mevalonolactone both in the rare orphan disease and in the more common statin myopathy.”