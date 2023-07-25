THE LEFT LOOKS AFTER ITS OWN: Leftist prosecutor booted from office gets $210,000 job at UC Berkeley: ‘If Boudin was hired to relate his experience, the only take could be how to destroy a city’s criminal justice system piece by piece,’ critic says. Plus, a reminder: “The new law center director is the son of Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert, who both served time in prison for murder and robbery.” They’re former members of the Weather Underground. Boudin got a cushy setup with Columbia and a private foundation after getting out of prison; Gilbert got out of prison early thanks to Andrew Cuomo.