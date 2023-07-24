THE LEFT GOES CRAZY ANYTIME IT LOSES MONOPOLY CONTROL OF AN UNDEMOCRATIC INSTITUTION: Israel Passes Judicial Reform In Face Of Mass Left-Wing Protests.
And then screams about the “end of democracy.”
