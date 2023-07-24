IT SHOULD BE SEEN AS BULLYING — IN THIS CASE, DRIVING AN EMPLOYEE TO SUICIDE — AND IT SHOULD BE ELIMINATED: Of Course DEI Programming Should Be Seen As Psychological Interventions And Held To The Appropriate Standards: A sad story offers some lessons for an apparently shrinking industry.

It’s shrinking because people are figuring this out:

We’ll never know the precise causes of Richard Bilkszto’s suicide, but it doesn’t seem as though anyone involved is denying the fact that the KOJO Institute training had a serious negative effect on him. And in a certain sense, this is seen as a feature, not a bug, of certain types of trainings — the point really is to instill discomfort in (white) participants. As I wrote in my Times column, many contemporary DEI trainings “often seem geared more toward sparking a revolutionary reunderstanding of race relations than solving organizations’ specific problems.”

They’re basically garbage by grifters — at best. And I think that companies that use such trainings are deliberately creating a hostile work environment based on race and sex.