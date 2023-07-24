DECADENCE IN ACTION:
Remember that time a billionaire child trafficking ring was busted, but then no one was named other than 1 woman?
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 23, 2023
DECADENCE IN ACTION:
Remember that time a billionaire child trafficking ring was busted, but then no one was named other than 1 woman?
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 23, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.