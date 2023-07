IF WOMEN RAN THE WORLD, IT WOULD BE PEACEFUL AND THERE WOULD BE NO VIOLENCE: NYC mom knifed with box cutter by other women after kids fight, cops say.

Who are you going to believe? Your lying eyes or fifty years of stupid feminist science fiction stories that gave magazines a good excuse to publish lesbian fiction? And which caused me to wonder if the — sometimes female — authors had ever met a woman, ever. Come on, no malarkey. Corn pop believes in peaceful women.