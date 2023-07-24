YES, YES. RUSSIAN RESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS IS WIDELY RECOGNIZED: Organizers of Russian Pavilion Say Exclusion From Edmonton Heritage Festival a ‘Violation of Human Rights’.
For given definitions of “human”. And “rights.”
YES, YES. RUSSIAN RESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS IS WIDELY RECOGNIZED: Organizers of Russian Pavilion Say Exclusion From Edmonton Heritage Festival a ‘Violation of Human Rights’.
For given definitions of “human”. And “rights.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.