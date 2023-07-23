IN TRYING TO MAKE BARBIE A FEMINIST HERO, THEY MADE KEN A CHAD IDOL: The Based and Hilarious Reason Gen Z Bros Are Flocking to the New Barbie Flick. “Ken is the closest thing Barbie has to a villain, unless you count patriarchy itself. Upon returning to Barbieland, he and the other Kens (others Ken?) take control in a bloodless coup, and by the time Barbie makes her way back, she’s been literally displaced. Her dream home is now Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House, and the Barbies who once ruled the world wear frilly maid outfits and serve cocktails.”

>Barbie movie

>tries to subvert expectations by talking about feminism and women's empowerment

>the men have the most memorable moments and best jokes

>Ryan Gosling even has the best song

Yeah, I'm thinking the Patriarchy is back bros pic.twitter.com/UChtAzGFST — Johann (@LookAtMyMeat1) July 21, 2023

Call it the Gordon Gekko effect, where the villain gets the most memorable lines. Or maybe the Colonel Jessup effect.