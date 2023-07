#JOURNALISM: So That’s Why the Media Has Barely Covered the Fargo Police Ambush. “Officers Jake Wallin, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were shot by Barakat from about 15 to 20 feet away before they could even reach for their guns. Wallin was killed with Dotas and Hawes were wounded. It has since been revealed Barakat is originally from Syria was allowed into the United States via asylum in 2012.”

It would have led the news if they could have claimed it was a “white supremacist” attack.