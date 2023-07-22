K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: “Well, this begins in the K through 12 experiences. Most boys don’t even have a male teacher until middle school or high school. In most K to 12 contexts, boys are expected to behave like girls. Boys are more likely than not to be diagnosed with ADHD or hyperactivity when in fact they’re just being boys.”
