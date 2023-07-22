ROBIN HANSON: Visiting Death. “The difference that stood out to me is that such old folks no longer seek nor expect personal transformations. They are comfortable and secure in their personalities, styles, views, relations, and accomplishments, and rarely seek big changes to such things. I wouldn’t have expected that to make such a big difference but it does.”
