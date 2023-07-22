OFF-BRAND: Catholic university teaches ‘transphobia’ and ‘fatphobia’ are products of racism perpetuated through religion: Facilitators will make the case that systems of oppression have been implemented through wide-ranging systems, such as religion, eating disorder treatment, and toxic masculinity.
