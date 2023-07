AND HE STILL WOULD HAVE BEEN BETTER THAN OBAMA OR BIDEN:

Mitt Romney can’t even be normal talking about hot dogs. Why are so many politicians so super awkward? I just don’t get it. pic.twitter.com/kF0V1bFZL8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 21, 2023

Still, this doesn’t inspire confidence: Sen. Mitt Romney one of lead negotiators on bill that determines U.S. response to a pandemic.