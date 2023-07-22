LIFE IN THE 21ST CENTURY: As abortion bans grow, colleges find answer to easy contraceptive access: vending machines. Anecdotally, based on what I hear from undergrads on my campus, people are a lot more careful about birth control than they were pre-Dobbs. Which is good, since a distressing number of them were relying on Plan B and the pull-out method before.
