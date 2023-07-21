I’M GUESSING MORE LEFTIST VIOLENCE:
BREAKING: Investigation underway after Rand Paul's Kentucky office destroyed in firehttps://t.co/YlS7PE8L3D
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 21, 2023
I’M GUESSING MORE LEFTIST VIOLENCE:
BREAKING: Investigation underway after Rand Paul's Kentucky office destroyed in firehttps://t.co/YlS7PE8L3D
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 21, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.