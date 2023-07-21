DID THE PANDEMIC OR BLM SPARK THE CRIME WAVE? That violent crime has exploded across the country, especially in the cities and their close-in suburbs, is beyond question. But, as write in my latest PJ Media column, there are lots of reasons to see a link from the spiraling crime to the BLM riots that followed the George Floyd murder, rather than to the social and economic disruptions occasioned by the Coronavirus Pandemic, as claimed by many in the Establishment Left.