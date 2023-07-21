WELL, THAT WAS THE GOAL: Howie Carr: Covid Panic Infected Freedom of Choice.

One recurring theme on my show back then was the fact that to keep the Panic going, the Democrats were not telling the truth about COVID death statistics.

Remember the motorcyclist killed in an Orlando traffic accident – COVID, or so the “experts” claimed. Two people shot to death in Colorado – you guessed it, COVID.

In Pennsylvania, the state was putting out death stats by counties, and when a newspaper called a couple of the local coroners, they were told no one in their jurisdictions had in fact died of the Red Chinese flu.

The Democrats, namely Dr. Rachel (formerly Richard) Levine, had just made up the numbers out of whole cloth.

But the lies and hysteria served the purposes of The Party. The inflated numbers – the “grim milestones” – hurt Donald Trump. As Jane Fonda said at the time, COVID was God’s gift to the left.

Now, though, it’s time to move on. So the Democrats’ religious tract, The New York Times, has let the cat out of the bag. But only in the 17th paragraph of a story very few people read, about the declining number of deaths from the CCP-created virus.

“The official number is probably an exaggeration because it includes some people who had virus when they died even though it was not the underlying cause of death.”

Now they tell us! In the 17th paragraph no less.

“Other CDC data suggests that almost one-third of official recent COVID deaths have fallen into this category. A study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases came to similar conclusions.”

Consider that after the collapse of the Russian collusion myth, the COVID hoax was Fake News’ top hoax to bring down Donald J. Trump, and to crush both the economy and the liberties of the American people.

Now state-run media say… never mind.