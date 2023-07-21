WELL, THAT’S ONLY BECAUSE OUR GLOBAL RULING CLASS SUCKS PRETTY MUCH EVERYWHERE: Don Surber: Trumpism expands to Europe. “Whenever I read ‘far-right’ in the media, I remember the time John Denver went on the Tonight Show and responded to every question from Johnny Carson with ‘far out’ in the reply. Maybe journos should put the bong down.”

Plus: “The biggest threat to socialism never is from outside but by the patriots from within. The destruction of the middle class is the first goal because the middle class is self-reliant and independent, and usually Christian. When the middle class gets fed up and finally fights back, the media acts surprised.”

Related: Why Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class.