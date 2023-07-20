ILYA SOMIN: A Flawed “Popular Constitutionalist” Rationale for Disobeying Supreme Court Decisions: Harvard law Prof. Mark Tushnet and political scientist Aaron Belkin urge President Biden to disobey “gravely mistaken” Supreme Court rulings. Doing so would set a dangerous precedent likely to be abused by the right, as well as the left.

Since it’s the left that depends on unelected institutions to implement policies unpopular with voters, this is a particularly unwise position for lefties. I look forward to seeing President Trump and/or President DeSantis using these theories when in office, just for the entertainment value.