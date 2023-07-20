STREISAND EFFECT REVISITED: “CMT censored this video, and that’s a clear indication that it’s great, so I looked it up, and it sure is!” “That’s the top-rated comment on the Jason Aldean video ‘Try That in a Small Town’ (YouTube).”

Plus, Roseanne Barr comments: “Him Talking about small town values is not the same thing that your mind controlled dipshit brain filters it as. All you are doing is showing that you’re batshit crazy and that does no good for anyone. If you don’t like the song don’t listen to it. certainly don’t project your insanity on to it. My god you people are INSANE. Maybe check yourself into a facility or something. Liberals in my day protected art and made fun of those that said it had satanic messaging when you play it backwards or shit like that. That’s what you guys are now, the epitome of what you used to hate. Go get help or maybe dicked down and shut the fuck up. thanks.”

She’s right, you know. But the real point is that you’re not even allowed to think about resisting the Left’s shock troops.