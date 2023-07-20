DECOUPLING: Mexico/Canada – More Money & Less Hassle than China. “From the US Trade Representative,’The top five purchasers of U.S. goods exports in 2022 were: Canada ($356.5 billion), Mexico ($324.3 billion), China ($150.4 billion), Japan ($80.2 billion), and the United Kingdom ($76.2 billion). U.S. goods exports to the European Union 27 were $350.8 billion.’ Okay, no one is arguing that China doesn’t matter. $150 billion in purchases of US exports counts. But…….. and it’s a big one…. China’s population is aging and shrinking, while at the same time the Chinese government is turning inward and is not looking to expand opportunities for foreign companies in China, or for that matter foreign exports into their market.”