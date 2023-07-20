THE NEW SPACE RACE: Return to the moon: The race we have to win (again): Those who control the moon gain a lot of options when it comes to the future. “China is focused primarily on the moon and is moving full-speed ahead on its lunar base. They plan to put their citizens on the moon before 2030 and stay there — permanently. China will then use its base to begin mining lunar resources as part of an industrial development program. From that first landing, their current plan is to expand and accelerate dramatically in the 2030s, leading to full-scale lunar factories by the 2040s producing materials to build massive solar power stations and other space facilities. For those who might be skeptical of my words or of Chinese promises, or are still bought into the NASA Artemis hype, let’s compare.”