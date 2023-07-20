KEEP GRINDING: SpaceX successfully launches more Starlink satellites. “The satellites were deployed into low Earth-orbit and the first-stage booster returned to Earth where it landed upon the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean, marking its 10th successful flight. The launch was SpaceX’s 48th of the year and 247th all time. . . . The company, which is aiming for more than 100 launches in 2023, has sent hundreds of rockets into space since Falcon 9 saw its first successful launch in 2010.”