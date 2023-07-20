JUST LIKE THE USSR. OR CUBA: Massachusetts governor calls for quartering illegals in local homes.
Only to be fair, that wasn’t illegal aliens, at least. Just total strangers deemed to be in need. The thought is the same, if perhaps more insulting.
JUST LIKE THE USSR. OR CUBA: Massachusetts governor calls for quartering illegals in local homes.
Only to be fair, that wasn’t illegal aliens, at least. Just total strangers deemed to be in need. The thought is the same, if perhaps more insulting.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.