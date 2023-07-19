RASKIN PULLS A COMEY ON BIDEN PROBE: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, suggested during today’s hearing with two IRS whistleblowers that what they described as improper limits on the Hunter Biden investigation was actually just an illustration of “prosecutorial discretion.” That may remind some of a former FBI Director’s protecting a former Secretary of State.
