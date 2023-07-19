MARK JUDGE: The Hollywood strike is a golden opportunity for conservative filmmakers. “The Sound of Freedom , the anti-human trafficking film, was made for $14 million and is approaching the $100 million mark in revenue. Meanwhile, Hollywood blockbusters such as Indiana Jones are collapsing. America is tired of superheroes and preaching leftists. They want some good pro-America content. Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, for example, was a smash.”