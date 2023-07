WOKE INDIANA JONES IS TANKING, SOUND OF FREEDOM IS HUGE, DISNEYWORLD IS DESERTED, AND: Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That In A Small Town’ Shoots To Number One Amid Backlash.

The “backlash” is from butthurt lefties who don’t want to be reminded that they’re a neurotic minority whose days of bullying the rest of the country are coming to an end.