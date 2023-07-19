JONATHAN TURLEY: “God help us” if Raskin’s idea of normal at DoJ is true.

“Well I was stunned when Raskin said what you’re about to hear is perfectly normal,” began Turley. “And he was sitting in front of two witnesses who are incredibly credible and forthcoming, and they’re saying that this was anything but normal. They had never encountered anything like this before. They were waived off witnesses. They had targets tipped off before searches occurred. They had agreement with prosecutors on multiple felonies that were scuttled. They describe how there was a knowing decision to allow crimes in 2014-2015 to expire because of statute of limitations.”

“It was anything but normal. I mean, God help us if this is the normal process of an investigation and prosecution.”