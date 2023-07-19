JAMES PETHOKOUKIS: Fear Not the Anthropocene Epoch.

Fervo’s “enhanced geothermal system” involves drilling deep wells, and then using fracking techniques developed by the oil and gas industry, it fractures hot, impermeable rock underground, creating an artificial geothermal reservoir. The company then pumps water into that reservoir, the water gets really hot, and then the water is pumped back to the surface to power a turbine and generate electricity. What this all adds up to is the prospect of clean, limitless, reliable energy.