SO “WOKE BARBIE” IS A THING: Rolling Stone: ‘Barbie’ May Be the Most Subversive Blockbuster of the 21st Century: It’s a long commercial for a legacy corporate brand and a pretty-in-pink “f-ck you” to the patriarchy. It is Barbie — hear it roar.

I wonder if it will do better than Woke Indiana Jones.

UPDATE: Barbie review with SARAH VINE: The mother and daughter’s verdict that every man in this film is a bigot or a loser – my daughter totally loved it!