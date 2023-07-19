GENERAL BUCK TURGIDSON TAKES NOTE: Toothpaste with hydroxyapatite rivals fluoride in study. “New research shows that toothpaste containing hydroxyapatite, one of the main mineral components in teeth, can prevent cavities as effectively as fluoride, which has been used in toothpaste since 1956.”
