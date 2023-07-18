LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES: New York State still on power trip to nowhere near enough power. “Quick refresher: The plants that keep the lights and air-conditioning on in a NY summer are called ‘peaker plants.’ They kick into gear at ‘peak’ times of heavy demand or when the solar and/or wind drop offline, providing that excess capacity to keep the system supplied with power. The idea is to provide both reliable back-up for unreliable renewables as well as provide additional power when the regular grid can’t generate enough to handle load demands. In their infinite Green wisdom, NY has been closing peaker plants down without replacing them.”

